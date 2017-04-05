KSP: Naked man arrested for operating meth lab in car

HART COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Munfordville man faces several drug-related charges after he allegedly was found with an active meth lab in his car.

Kentucky State Police said about 1:10 p.m. Monday, a woman reported a suspicious vehicle parked near her home on Priceville Road in Hart County with a naked man asleep in the front seat.

Troopers arrived and determined the man, identified as Charles R. Calhoun, 29, was operating a meth lab out of the vehicle. Police said Calhoun also was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Calhoun was arrested and taken to the Hart County Jail. He was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $100,000.

