Museum gets Mazeroski bat, uniform from 1960 World Series

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Bill Mazeroski's Pittsburgh Pirates uniform and bat from Game 7 of the 1960 World Series have been donated to the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center.
Businessman Thomas Tull and his wife, Alba, donated the items Wednesday.
Tull paid nearly $1 million in 2013 for the game-worn uniform and bat Mazeroski used to hit the series-winning home run against the New York Yankees. It remains the only Game 7 walk-off home run in World Series history, winning the game 10-9.
Tull heads a self-named investment group and is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers ownership group. He and his wife say they felt the time was right to donate the items given the "excitement surrounding Pirates baseball in recent years."
