Ohio quadruplet brothers accepted at Ivy League universities

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Quadruplet brothers in Ohio have all been accepted at some of the nation's top universities, including each of them to both Yale and Harvard.
The Wade brothers of the northern Cincinnati suburb of Liberty Township say they have been notified in recent days of acceptances from a number of notable schools. Lakota East High School principal Suzanna Davis tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2p1PmK5 ) that the four seniors epitomize academic focus but are well-rounded, "great young men" with individual personalities.
Aaron, Nick, Nigel and Zachary haven't made their decisions, though Aaron likes Stanford University and his three brothers are leaning toward Yale. Financial aid offers likely will play an important role.
The youths said they are grateful to their parents and to the Lakota schools and their teachers.
"It's really something we couldn't have done on our own without all the support we have had through our lives," Nick said. "It has been awesome."
Their mother, Kim Wade, is a junior high school principal in the Lakota district, and their father, Darrin Wade, works at General Electric Co.
"We feel like getting into these schools show who the people around us are," Nigel said.
Zachary added that they have always gotten encouragement that "the sky's the limit" with their hard work.
"We were never told that we couldn't get somewhere," Zachary said.
The Washington Post reports that Harvard doesn't comment on admission statuses and that Yale said by policy, it doesn't discuss admitted students.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>
It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseMore >>
Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>