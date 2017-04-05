Historic Jeffersonville mansion transforms into Parlour Pizza

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Old is meeting new on Jeffersonville's riverfront with the opening of Parlour Pizza at the foot of the Big Four Bridge.

The historic Duffy Hancock House, which dates back to 1836, has been transformed into a craft pizzeria and beer garden.

The kitchen is serving up New York-style pies from their Italian oven fired with White Oak.

The home's lawn is now a social gathering place that features dozens of taps with local brews and imports.

A more intimate setting can be found on the second floor in the lounge that boasts themed cocktails and infusions.

“We’re really proud to play a part in the further revitalization of Jeffersonville’s historic district,” Matthew Farley, the restaurant's operator said. “I don’t think you’ll find a better hangout spot on either side of the Ohio River.”

Parlour is located at 131 West Chestnut Street. It's open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, with the carriage house and cocktail lounge staying open later.

