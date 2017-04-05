Woods indicted on murder, other charges in death of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of causing the fiery crash that killed an LMPD officer has been indicted by a grand jury.

Wathaniel Lamont Woods, who is also known as James Woods, is facing 11 counts in the death of Officer Nick Rodman.

On March 28, LMPD officers were chasing Woods through the Portland neighborhood after receiving a complaint of domestic violence against him. Woods' vehicle collided with Rodman's cruiser at the intersection of 26th and Duncan Streets.

Rodman was rushed from the scene to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died the following day.

Woods is charged with Murder, Possession of a Handgun By Convicted Felon, Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree Schedule II Cocaine Less Than Four Grams While in Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia While in Possession of a Firearm, Fleeing or Evading Police in the First Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Intoxicants – First Offense (Aggravating Circumstances), Operation of a Motor Vehicle by a Person Whose Operator’s License Has Been Revoked, Suspended, Cancelled or Denied, Disregarding Official Traffic Control Device and Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree.

His full cash bond is set at $1 million.

