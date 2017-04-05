UofL creates scholarship in name of Tim Faulkner shooting victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is honoring the life of slain student Savannah Walker by helping other students further their education.

Walker was gunned down during a concert at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery on March 19. No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not named any suspects.

Savannah Walker was communications and sport administration major at UofL. She founded the school's women's lacrosse team and was a member of the Malcolm X debate team.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Father of shooting victim: 'Hug your kids tonight'

+ Family: Daughter killed in mass shooting settled arguments with words, never violence

+ Slain UofL student laid to rest

+ Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I didn't know where bullets were coming from'

“Savannah was a shining star at the university,” UofL President Greg Postel said. “She was committed to excellence in the classroom and to the issues of fairness and equality. We hope this scholarship will encourage other students to follow her lead and make their marks on the university and the community.”

The Savannah Walker Scholarship will recognize a student who has demonstrated a commitment to social justice, equity and inclusion.

Click here to make a donation to the Savannah Walker Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.