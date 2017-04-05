Brescia University offering scholarships for eSports

Brescia University will host a signing this week for the first five recruits for their new eSports program set to begin in the next school year.

eSports is an emerging form of competition gaming and Brescia will be offering scholarships to incoming students recruited to participate in the sport.

The program will include games like League of Legends and Overwatch.

The students representing Brescia will compete against NCAA Division 1 schools in a variety of competitive matches.

