Central City fire victim dies in hospital

Sad news to report on a woman who was badly burned in a Muhlenberg County fire in December.

The Central City fire chief tells us 25-year-old Jessica Phelps died Tuesday from her injuries at the University of Louisville Burn Unit.

Phelps and 27-year-old T.T. Whitt were pulled from the home on South 8th Street on December 17.

The cause of that fire was ruled undetermined.

