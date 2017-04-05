Defense rests in Aaron Hernandez's double-murder trial

(Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool). Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks at defense attorney Linda Kenney Baden as she uses law clerk Jeohn Favors during a demonstration at Hernandez's double murder trial at Suffolk Supe...

BOSTON (AP) - The defense has rested its case in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Lawyers for Hernandez called their final witnesses Wednesday. Hernandez was not called to testify in his own defense.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is charged in the fatal shootings of two men after a brief encounter in a Boston nightclub in July 2012.

A friend who was with Hernandez testified that Hernandez shot them two hours after one of the men bumped into Hernandez at the club and spilled his drink.

But Hernandez's lawyers say the friend - Alexander Bradley - shot the men over a drug deal.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

