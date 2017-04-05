Facebook post alerted family that Radcliff mother of four was in danger

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – Rosita Velez knew something was wrong when she saw her sister’s Facebook post.

"We just knew it was off,” Velez said. "I had a sick feeling in my stomach. I already knew."

Velez’s sister, Maria Williams appeared to post that she was “headed out west” for nine months and leaving her kids behind.

Just a day earlier, the mother of four was at the lake with her children and her other sister, Samantha Velez. She said Williams told her about a threat from Williams’s boyfriend.

"Brian had told her that 'one of us would need to leave the house before one of us would end up dead',” Samantha Velez said.

Williams' family called police, who went to check on her Tuesday.

"While we're there knocking on the door, the suspect walks in our lobby,” Col. Jeff Cross, the Radcliff Police Chief said. “He says he wants to confess to a murder."

The suspect is 33-year-old Brian Woods.

"It appears they became involved in some type of argument the previous night,” Cross said.

Police have not released how Williams died but said there were multiple injuries. Her younger sisters focus on how she lived.

"She was very loving, very caring,” Rosita Velez said.

"She was like the little mother hen filling in,” Samantha Velez added.

A mother figure to her sister and a loving mother to her four young children, all between the ages of 3 and 14.

“When you look at the kids and their faces, it's heartbreaking,” Samantha Velez said. “We've just been hugging on them."

The community has tried to help.

“There have been so many people reaching out to us, people we don't even know,” Rosita Velez said.

Velez has set up a GoFundMe page to help support the children and family.

Still, they’re struggling with shock and grief.

"If I had one more chance to tell her I love her, I would,” Samantha Velez said.

