MI man sentenced for forcing women to prostitute in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Michigan man is going to federal prison for forcing a woman into prostitution and keeping all of her money.

David Q. Givhan, 35, who goes by the name Premier, was sentenced to nearly 20 years (235 months) on one count of sex trafficking and three counts of interstate transportation for prostitution.

An investigation by the FBI showed Givhan recruited a single mother of three and promised her a steady income and a better life. Once the woman was brought to Louisville, she was required to earn $1,000 each day and Givhan kept all of the money.

The woman told investigators Givhan forced her to tattoo his alias on her neck, beat other women in front of her and threatened to kill her or her family if she refused to prostitute.

The victim had to receive medical attention for sever pain and bleeding during a trip to Florida. A short time later, a hotel clerk helped the woman escape from Givhan.

Givhan was convicted of transporting two other women across state lines for prostitution.

The incidents Givhan was convicted for happened between October 2014 and April 2015, investigators said.

