Love From Louisville sends donations to Greece

Love From Louisville sent seven pallets of donations to refugees in Athens, Greece. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Jeff Knight)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Donations are being sent overseas to Athens, Greece and it's all part of Love From Louisville.

Volunteers from Louisville have been organizing and packing donations to send to refugees in Greece and on Wednesday the volunteers loaded seven pallets to be shipped.

UPS sent a large truck to pick up the donations and with the help of Supplies Overseas, the seven pallets will be flown over and then delivered, piece by piece.



"Louisville, for many of us here in Louisville, a gesture of what really wasn't that big of a deal could be life changing for these poor folks that are caught up in this international crisis that's going on in Syria," said Louisville mayor Greg Fischer.

Fischer also used Love From Louisville to promote the Give A Day Week Of Service, which takes place April 15 through April 23.

