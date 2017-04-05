New Jeffersonville restaurants gear up for first Thunder

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville is only a couple weeks away, and if you want a good seat you better start planning now.

The Big Four Bridge will be closed for most of the day during Thunder Over Louisville, so it will not be an option to view the show. However, there are some new venues in Jeffersonville to check out.

The staples remain, from Bristol Bar and Grill to Rocky's and Buckhead. By now, they're all seasoned pros at hosting, but this year there's some new kids on the block.

“We have just seen business steadily grow throughout the last five months, and the area and the city has really accepted us,” Portage House Owner and Chef Paul Skulas said.

Portage House opened on Riverside Drive in October, giving new life to an 1890s historic home. This year they are gearing up for their first Thunder.

“We have a great patio sitting on the Ohio River,” Skulas said. “Pretty much the best seats in all of Kentuckiana for the fireworks and airshow.”

$150 will get you a seat at Portage House.

“The ticket price includes a seat on the patio all day and six Connecticut Blue Point oysters that we regularly carry and a glass of champagne,” Skulas said.

A full menu will be available with specials and options for kids. If you just want to sit down for a meal inside, all you'll need is a reservation.

“I would guess we could probably get around 40 to 50 on the patio,” Skulas said.

A few blocks over at the base of the Big Four Bridge, Parlour Pizza opened its doors on Wednesday.

Its patio seating and garage bar make the outdoor experience unique. For their first Thunder, you can check out a walk-up mini craft beer fest.

“Five regional beer producers are coming, setting up tents,” Operating Partner Matthew Farley said. “We'll be selling tickets for that. $20 gets you two beers, which is a pretty good deal on Thunder, especially two blocks from the Ohio River.”

Also new this year, the Lewis and Clark Bridge on the east end. It will allow some freeway traffic to keep moving as the I-65 bridges temporarily shut down during the show.

Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday, April 22nd. The airshow will start at 3 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30.

