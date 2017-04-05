Stadium measure's defeat likely ends St. Louis' MLS chances

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For the second time in 16 months, plans for a splashy new downtown St. Louis stadium have fallen by the wayside.
City voters on Tuesday defeated a ballot measure that would have allocated $60 million from a tax increase on businesses toward the construction of a 22,000-seat soccer stadium in the hopes of luring a Major League Soccer expansion team. In January 2016, the NFL rejected plans for a $1 billion football stadium along the Mississippi River, and league owners approved the move of the Rams to Los Angeles.
Failure of the soccer stadium measure, which was defeated by 53 percent to 47 percent margin, will apparently doom St. Louis' chances of becoming a three-sport town again anytime soon.
The new stadium would have near Busch Stadium, home of baseball's Cardinals, and the Scottrade Center, home of the NHL's Blues. SC STL, the group hoping to bring an MLS team to the city, agreed to invest $95 million in the project and cover the league's $150 million expansion fee.
St. Louis appeared to be a heavy favorite among the 12 cities seeking two MLS expansion teams for the 2020 season. But the effort was contingent on approval of public financing, Commissioner Don Garber said at a rally in St. Louis last week.
MLS released a statement late Tuesday calling the vote "a significant setback for the city's expansion opportunity and a loss for the community."
Jim Kavanaugh, vice chairman of SC STL, said the vote "is likely the final stage of our journey." But he said the ownership group owes it to supporters to "step back for a day or two before making an official announcement."
It certainly sounded like the end.
"We wish the outcome would have been different," Kavanaugh said. "This would have been an outstanding project for the future of St. Louis."
Kavanaugh went a step further in an interview with the St. Louis Business Journal, saying the ownership group is likely to disband and end its effort. He didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
SC STL also can't expect any last-minute help from the state of Missouri. Though the state was negotiating for the potential sale or lease of 24 acres of land for the stadium site, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is a staunch opponent of public funding for stadiums.
"The voters have spoken, and they agree," Parker Briden, the governor's spokesman, wrote Wednesday in an email.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.More >>
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.More >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>