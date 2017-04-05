Boone County Sheriff's Office to implement body cameras

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday they will begin rolling out body cameras.
“While it took a little longer than I originally anticipated, the buy-in from the deputies’ and public’s perception over the past couple of months reaffirmed by belief that it was time to do this”, Sheriff Michael Helmig said in a news release. “It seems the only people objecting to it are the ones violating the law.”
Boone County chose to use the Wolfcom Vision Body Camera, which they said is the world's smallest, lightest, secure, and most versatile law enforcement body camera in the market.
Deputies will record all public interactions.
“This has been quite an undertaking for my staff”, Helmig said. “But one that has been well-worth the time and effort. We have always worked to sustain an open, transparent relationship with our customers and this is simply one more step in that direction.”
