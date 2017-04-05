Dozens participate in National Walking Day

Air 3 is out and about surveying storm damage around WAVE Country from above.More >>
Air 3 is out and about surveying storm damage around WAVE Country from above.More >>
Storms will explode on the radar late this afternoon near a warm front moving through WAVE Country.More >>
Storms will explode on the radar late this afternoon near a warm front moving through WAVE Country.More >>
Dozens of companies across WAVE Country participated in National Walking Day on Wednesday.More >>
Dozens of companies across WAVE Country participated in National Walking Day on Wednesday.More >>
Restaurants on the riverfront in Southern Indiana are getting ready for patrons during Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
Restaurants on the riverfront in Southern Indiana are getting ready for patrons during Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
A Facebook post alerted the family of a murdered mother of four that something wasn't right.More >>
A Facebook post alerted the family of a murdered mother of four that something wasn't right.More >>