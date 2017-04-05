Dozens participate in National Walking Day

A runner takes advantage of the warm weather to go for a run. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Jeff Knight)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of companies across WAVE Country participated in National Walking Day on Wednesday, including Kindred Healthcare, Trilogy Health Services and Mortenson Dental Partners.

Studies suggest that moderate physical activity has many proven benefits for an individual’s overall health, like lowering blood pressure, increasing HDL or “good” cholesterol and controlling weight. These changes can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which is the nation’s number one and number five killers.

“The American Heart Association is committed to engaging the community to eat smart, add color, move more and be well,” said Regan Judd, Sr. Heart Walk Director of the American Heart Association. “More than 67% of American adults are considered overweight and obese and nearly 70% are not engaging in regular physical activity. Just a few extra steps a day is a simple and easy way to take an active role in maintaining a significantly healthier life.”

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ New Jeffersonville restaurants gear up for first Thunder

+ 143rd Kentucky Derby Winner's Trophy unveiled and polished

+ Love From Louisville sends donations to Greece

Because walking is easy, free and low-risk, it's the simplest form of exercise. It's also the gateway exercise to other, more vigorous, activities.

The American Heart Association recommends that adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity or a combination of both each week.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.