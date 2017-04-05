Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is closed due to high winds. The ferry temporarily halted operation at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds at the crossing are running at about 20-miles-per-hour out of the southwest with gusts up to 40-miles-per-hour.

When the wind runs upstream against the Ohio River current it creates swells that force the ferry to temporarily halt operation.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.

The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 7 days a week. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.

KTC will attempt to provide timely notice when the winds drop to a safe level to allow the Cave-In-Rock Ferry to resume normal service.

