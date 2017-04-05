Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

Showers wrapping around the area of low pressure will continue on and off Thursday.More >>
Showers wrapping around the area of low pressure will continue on and off Thursday.More >>
The choices of a young woman not only have changed her life, but the life of a tiny soul.More >>
The choices of a young woman not only have changed her life, but the life of a tiny soul.More >>
LMPD is currently searching for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger.More >>
LMPD is currently searching for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger.More >>
Love From Louisville sent seven pallets of donations to Syrian refugees in Athens, Greece on Wednesday.More >>
Love From Louisville sent seven pallets of donations to Syrian refugees in Athens, Greece on Wednesday.More >>
Dozens of companies across WAVE Country participated in National Walking Day on Wednesday.More >>
Dozens of companies across WAVE Country participated in National Walking Day on Wednesday.More >>