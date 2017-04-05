APNewsBreak: Pearl Harbor nonprofit CEO placed on paid leave

HONOLULU (AP) - The CEO of a nonprofit organization that supports the National Park Service's operations in Pearl Harbor has been suspended while the group's board investigates allegations made in an anonymous letter.
Pacific Historic Parks Board of Directors member and spokesman Jim Boersema said Wednesday Ray L'Heureux (La-'ROO) was placed on paid administrative leave last week.
It wasn't clear what allegations were made in the letter, which was sent to board members.
"We have an obligation to look into things if somebody writes them. So we're doing what's required. And we'll treat Ray fairly," Boersema said. Most board members believe L'Heureux has been doing "a pretty good job," he said.
L'Heureux said he couldn't comment as it was a personnel issue, even though it involved him.
L'Heureux has been CEO of Pacific Historic Parks since late 2015. He served in the Marine Corps for 30 years, including stints as a helicopter pilot and commander of Marine Helicopter Squadron One, which flies the president. Before joining Pacific Historic Parks, he was an executive with the Hawaii State Department of Education.
Pacific Historic Parks runs a gift shop at the Pearl Harbor visitors' center and raises money to support the USS Arizona Memorial. The Park Service relies on funds from the nonprofit to help maintain the national landmark, which is visited by 1.8 million people each year.
Pacific Historic Parks also supports public park and memorial sites on Molokai, Guam and Saipan.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.More >>
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.More >>
An incoming high school principal has resigned in Kansas after student reporters investigated her credentials.More >>
An incoming high school principal has resigned in Kansas after student reporters investigated her credentials.More >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>