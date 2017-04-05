Boston man arrested in Las Vegas in Strip hotel rape case

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities are accusing a Boston man of trying to sexually assault a woman at a Las Vegas Strip resort.
The 33-year-old Jared Deflurin is in custody in charges including kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. He was arrested Saturday outside the Mandalay Bay towers.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2p2GYKf ) reports the woman told police a naked Deflurin put her in a chokehold, forced her to the ground and punched her after she entered the women's restroom of the Delano Las Vegas Bathhouse Spa and Gym.
Deflurin's arrest report shows people rushed into the restroom after hearing the woman scream. She was able to break free. Officers arrested Deflurin after a short pursuit.
The public defender's office, which represents Deflurin, didn't have the option to leave a message seeking comment after hours.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
