LMPD searching for missing 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is currently searching for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger.

Police say Triasha Osburn, 15, was last seen on March 20, 2017 near Waggener Traditional High School or possibly S. 43rd Street.

She is an African American female, described as being 5'3" tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osburn is asked to call 574-LMPD.

