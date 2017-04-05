UPDATE: Missing juvenile located, reunited with family

The girl has been reunited with her family, police said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled its search for a 15-year-old teenager. The girl has been located and reunited with her family.

Police feared Triasha Osburn may have been in danger. She was last seen on March 20, 2017 near Waggener Traditional High School or possibly S. 43rd Street.

Authorities did not say where she was found.

