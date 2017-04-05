UPDATE: Missing juvenile located, reunited with family - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing juvenile located, reunited with family

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled its search for a 15-year-old teenager. The girl has been located and reunited with her family.

Police feared Triasha Osburn may have been in danger. She was last seen on March 20, 2017 near Waggener Traditional High School or possibly S. 43rd Street.  

Authorities did not say where she was found.

