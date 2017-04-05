Dragic, Heat top Hornets 112-99; pull into tie for 8th place

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum (5) shoots over Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Charlotte Hornets' Marco Belinelli, left, passes the ball around Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) shoots over Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder, left, grabs a loose ball as Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, bottom, and Cody Zeller, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5,...

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, center, is trapped by Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker, left, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, and Cody Zeller, back, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April ...

By STEVE REEDAP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Goran Dragic scored 33 points, and the Miami Heat made 21 3-pointers to beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-99 on Wednesday night and pull back into a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

James Johnson shot 6 of 7 from 3-point range and had 26 points, while Hassan Whiteside had a strong second half and finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds as the Heat dealt a near-fatal blow to Charlotte's playoff hopes. The loss drops the 10th place Hornets 2 ½ games behind the Heat and Indiana Pacers with three games remaining.

Miami holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indiana for the final spot in the East.

The 21 3-pointers tied the most ever allowed in by the Hornets in franchise history.

The Heat broke open a tight game in the third quarter, building a 17-point lead behind Dragic and Whiteside.

Whiteside hadn't scored and only had seven rebounds when he got into an altercation early in the third quarter. The 7-foot center threw an elbow in the direction of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, although in never landed. Cody Zeller stepped in to break things up, but a frustrated Whiteside shoved Zeller away, earning a technical.

But the incident seemed to ignite Whiteside and the Heat, who went on a 14-0 run. Whiteside had six points during that span, including a monster left-handed dunk, and dominated on the glass.

The Hornets never recovered.

Nic Batum led Charlotte with 24 points, while All-Star Kemba Walker had 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Marvin Williams had 15 points and 12 rebound for the Hornets (36-43).

TIP INS

Heat: Have won 22 of the last 28 games vs. Charlotte and have not lost a season series to the Hornets since the 2009-10 season.

Hornets: There was seemingly more elbow room on the Charlotte bench without 7-footer Patrick Ewing taking up real estate. Ewing left to become the head coach of Georgetown earlier this week. ... Williams made a three-quarters court shot to beat the buzzer at halftime and cut Miami's lead to 52-51. ... Marco Belinelli left in the second quarter with a strained left index finger and did not return.

UP NEXT

Heat: Travel to Toronto for an important game Friday night against the Raptors.

Hornets: Host the Celtics on Saturday night in their final regular-season home game of the season.

