The Bats season opener is Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Opening day for the Louisville Bats is Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field. They host Columbus at 7:05 p.m.

Righty Sal Romano gets the start on the mound.

" I'm just really excited to get this season started," Romano said on Wednesday. "It was a long spring down in Arizona, so just exciting, honored obviously to be able to pitch that opening day night and hopefully the weather will hold up and we can get out there and hopefully win a ball game."

The Bats were 71-73 in 2016, their second under manager Delino DeShields.

"The main thing is for these guys to get better, you know I can't lose sight this is still player development at the end of the day," DeShields said. "I say this a lot, it may not look like it at times but we go out and try to win every night, but as far as wins and losses I have no expectations at all."

The Bats opening day roster includes nine players who saw some action with the club last season.

The seven-game homestand runs through next Wednesday.

