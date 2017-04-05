Pass the Cash: Coworkers step in to help a new mother

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Choices are the hinges of destiny. That's true for each and every one of us but that is never more true than in this week’s Pass the Cash.



The choices of a young woman not only have changed her life, but the life of a tiny soul.



Babies are expensive. You usually have at least nine months to plan and prepare. But a nomination form from wave3.com explained their co-worker took the plunge to become a single mother literally over night after seeing a little baby in need and alone.



“She inquired about what was going to happen to the baby cause the mom is an addict,” Alicia said. “She said she prayed about it and she took on the baby by herself.”



Kentucky has twice the national rate of drug dependent babies, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

MORE: Pass the Cash



Alicia's friend is now a single mom. With that comes multiple bills and responsibilities. To help ease her fear and the cost of her immediate needs like diapers, doctor bills and bottles, WAVE 3 News started with $300. A viewer, Delma Hargis, added another $250, we had another $50 from a lady at Panera, plus two separate anonymous $100 donations. It all added up to $800.



It was perfect timing. The new mom's co-workers had quickly put together what was supposed to be a surprise diaper party with gifts and good food. We were another part of the surprise.



“When I heard about your story the first thing I thought about was I’m gonna write Dawne Gee and Pass the Cash,” Alicia told the mother.



There were as many tears in the room as there were dollar bills.



Already in protective mode, the new mom did not want to be identified. She did not want the stigma of being born addicted to follow her baby. They were starting a new life, with new hopes for their life.



She was grateful, overwhelmed and very surprised. With so many needs she had no idea what she will do with all the cash.

“I wasn't expecting this. I really don't know,” she said.



We were a big surprise but the surprise party from her co-worker - not so much.



“My boss accidentally sent me the email,” the mom said.



In all the excitement she was invited to her own surprise party. That's what happens when so many are so excited to show a little love and support. How lucky this new little family is to have it all.



“I don't know. I don't have words. I can't...don't have words. It's been amazing,” the mom said. “Thank you so much. Thank you.”

Since 2011, WAVE 3 News has given away thousands of dollars to worthy recipients in our Pass the Cash segment. Click here to tell us about a Kentuckiana family or individual who you believe deserves a special gift of $300. (Be sure you are registered on wave3.com.) You cannot nominate yourself or a family member.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.