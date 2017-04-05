Willis and Hawkins sign for Cats fans in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown, KY (WAVE) - Despite severe weather blanketing the area, Big Blue Nation showed up to support seniors Derek Willis and Dominique Hawkins.

They signed autographed and posed for pictures with Cats fans at the Towne Mall in Elizabethtown on Wednesday night.

" It's great, definitely a part of the year I'm looking forward to," Willis said. "Interacting with everyone has been great, like I said, it's just been fun getting to meet everybody and really excited actually."

Willis played high school basketball at Bullitt East High School in Mount Washington, while Hawkins played at Madison Central in Richmond.

"We definitely know Kentucky fans are so loyal and to be a hometown kid I feel they'll show more love because they know it's a dream for any Kentucky kid to be playing basketball for Kentucky," Hawkins said.

Kendrick Haskins will have more on this story on Thursday on WAVE 3 News @ 6.

