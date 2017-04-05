Davis Cup: American Sock to play Aussie Thompson to open QF

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) - American No. 1 Jack Sock will play Australia's Jordan Thompson to open their Davis Cup quarterfinal on Friday, followed by Nick Kyrgios' match against John Isner.
The match will be played on hard courts at Pat Rafter Arena, with doubles set for Saturday and reverse singles on Sunday.
The winner will play either Italy or Belgium in the semifinals in September.
Sock is 15th and Isner 23rd in the current ATP rankings, while Kyrgios is 16th and Thompson 79th. Australia's second-ranked player, Bernard Tomic (43rd) is not playing.
Other team members are Sam Groth and John Peers for Australia and Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson for the U.S. They are scheduled to meet in doubles.
It is the 47th Davis Cup meeting between the U.S. and Australia, the two most successful countries in the history of the competition - the U.S. has won the title 32 times, Australia 28. But the U.S hasn't won the Davis Cup since 2007, Australia since 2003.
The U.S. leads the head-to-head 26-20 and won the most recent meeting between the teams last year on grass at Kooyong in Melbourne in the first round.
The last time the two teams met in a World Group quarterfinal was in 1999, when Australia won 4-1, and it featured both current captains. It was the last Davis Cup match Jim Courier played for the U.S., while Lleyton Hewitt made his debut for Australia.
"It's not every day where you get the opportunity to make the final four in Davis Cup," Hewitt said at Thursday's draw.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.More >>
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.More >>
An incoming high school principal has resigned in Kansas after student reporters investigated her credentials.More >>
An incoming high school principal has resigned in Kansas after student reporters investigated her credentials.More >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>