Controversial plan to build industrial warehouse in Ft. Wright moves forward

A proposal to build an industrial warehouse in Ft. Wright has some residents and neighboring communities concerned it could disrupt their peaceful neighborhoods.

City Council members took a vote on the first reading to change the zoning code, which would allow the Industrial park to be built in an area that is now zoned for residential use. The council approved the motion with a four to one vote but the decision didn't come without a fight.

Residents and neighbors of Fort Wright packed into the city meeting with signs in hand pleading for council members to vote against building an industrial warehouse in the city.

The plan would allow the developer Kent Wessels to tear down an apartment building off of Howard Litzler Drive. In its place a 40,000 square foot warehouse would be built. The City Administrator Ed Butler, said the building would house offices and electrical and plumbing supplies.

Ray Allen's family is one of several who currently live in the apartment building. He and others are afraid that they will soon be getting an eviction notice.

"It's a slap in the face," said Allen. He moved in with his family a year and ago and says he never got a warning that he may have to soon move. "We planned on being here a while and making this a home. This is a nice area we hate to leave."

The six acre site, where the industrial park would be build sits just a few feet from West Latonia, in Covington. Several residents have made signs displayed in their yard showing their disapproval of the plans.

Carol Able is concerned an industrial park in her back yard will lower the property value.

"We worry about the light pollution. The noise pollution. The air pollution," she said. "We're really concerned that it would really destroy our quiet neighborhood."

Butler said the project would be a win for Ft. Wright.

"It brings jobs and industry to the area so in that sense it's probably a positive thing in that regard," he said.

Allen said it's hard to see the positive when the change forces him out of the home he loves.

"People live here. You've had people who've lived here for years. You have new residents coming in that want to start a life here and how we feel matters. I think they would feel the same way if somebody came in their neighborhood and pretty much sold their housing right from under them," he said.

The proposal will have to pass a second reading before it can move forward. The next vote is scheduled for May 3.

