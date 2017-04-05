Controversial plan to build industrial warehouse in Ft. Wright moves forward

The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting about Tuesday's attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.More >>
The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting about Tuesday's attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.More >>
Police are investigating a case of “severe abuse,” after a child was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull and super glue around its mouth.More >>
Police are investigating a case of “severe abuse,” after a child was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull and super glue around its mouth.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>