Homeowner reacts after Daviess County man charged with kidnapping shows up at her home

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to a home in the 8000 block of County Road 400 South about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.More >>
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to a home in the 8000 block of County Road 400 South about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.More >>
Briscoe started 69 of the 70 games he played in and averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his two-year college career.More >>
Briscoe started 69 of the 70 games he played in and averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his two-year college career.More >>
Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and know their route number and stop locations.More >>
Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and know their route number and stop locations.More >>
Police feared the girl may have been in danger.More >>
Police feared the girl may have been in danger.More >>
Temperatures will ease into the 40s by sunrise, and it will be a struggle to gain some ground this afternoon back to that 50 degree mark. Some areas will not make it.More >>
Temperatures will ease into the 40s by sunrise, and it will be a struggle to gain some ground this afternoon back to that 50 degree mark. Some areas will not make it.More >>