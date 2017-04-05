Homeowner reacts after Daviess County man charged with kidnapping shows up at her home

In Daviess County, deputies are investigating the circumstances that lead to a man taking a seven-year-old from her home and ending up at another Daviess County home 20 miles away.

Deputies charged 27-year-old Scotty Fitzgerald with nine different charges including kidnapping a minor and trespassing.

They were first alerted of the unusual circumstances when they say Fitzgerald pulled into the driveway at the Peerman residence.



"I didn't know who this guy was, at first I thought it was the neighbor down the road, but then I learned it wasn't," said Zachary Peerman.



"No sooner had they told me, I came out, and he had pulled into my garage," said Angela Peerman. "They were getting out of the vehicle, and I had no clue who they were,"

Angela Peerman says she walked over to the garage, confused as to why the car parked inside. She says she saw Fitzgerald and a crying little girl.



"He was going 'I have no idea who I am or where I'm at. I don't know what's going on,' and I was thinking yeah, he has taken this little girl."



Peerman says she sent her grandsons to get her next door neighbor, who happened to be Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain.



"She was obviously a very frightened little girl. She was crying uncontrollably. She was worried about the little dog that she had. It was an absolutely heartbreaking situation," said Sheriff Cain.

Once she calmed down, the seven-year-old told deputies Fitzgerald was at her home fighting with a relative, so she went outside to play.

She says Fitzgerald told her to get in the car as he was leaving.

Deputies think the girl was gone for a few hours. When they finally discovered where she lived, they say her mother was unaware her daughter was gone.

She told deputies Fitzgerald did not have permission to take her daughter or her car.

Deputies say Fitzgerald had a knife and small ax in his sleeves.

As for Peerman, she says she's just thankful the sheriff is her neighbor.

"I'm told it's fortunate that he pulled in where he did. I think the Lord directed him right where he needed to be," said Sheriff Cain.

