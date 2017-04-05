Traffic stop turns into a police chase, ends in arrests in Murray, KY

Two are in custody after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Calloway County, Kentucky.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries on Radio Road.

On Wednesday, April 5 at about 2:30 p.m. the Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger observed a vehicle meeting the description of a stolen truck traveling south on Sixth Street in Murray, Ky.

Steger attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up and did not stop.

Deputies chased the vehicle as it crossed on to Sycamore Street and continued south on Ninth Street to Glendale.

The chase stopped on West Glendale due to safety of other vehicles in the area.

Calloway County Deputies and Officers of the Murray Police Department filled the area southwest of Murray, Ky in an attempt to find the vehicle.

A Murray Police Detective located the vehicle which was left behind in a field in the area of Tom Taylor and Billy Paschall Road where a search for the suspects began.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was located lying in a field north of Midway Road where he was detained.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s received a call at around 4 p.m. of someone walking on Phillips Drive, in the general area of the abandoned vehicle.

Deputies interviewed the individual and he was detained as the second suspect in the incident of the stolen vehicle.

David K. Kingins, 19, of Murray, Ky., was arrested and charged with the following charges:

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence First Offense (Aggravated)

Fleeing or Evading Police First Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Disregarding Stop Sign

Disregarding Traffic Control Device (Traffic Light)

Wanton Endangerment First Degree (Police Officer)

Wanton Endangerment First Degree

Assault Third Degree (Police Officer)

Speeding 26 MPH or More

No Operators License

Failure to Produce Insurance Card

Reckless Driving

Zachary T. Allen, 23, of Murray, Ky was arrested and charged with the following charges:

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More

Giving Officer False Name or Address

Both Kingins and Allen were transported to the Calloway County Detention Center where they are being held without bond.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Murray Police Department worked jointly in apprehending both suspects.

