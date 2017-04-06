Latest Indiana sports

RAPTORS-PISTONS

Kyle Lowry returns, Raptors beat Pistons 105-102

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) - Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 10 assists in his return from a wrist injury and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Wednesday night.

Back in the lineup after missing 18 games, Lowry helped the Raptors overcame a 20-point first-half deficit. Toronto moved a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for third place in the East.

Jonas Valanciunas had 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for Detroit, Ish Smith and Tobias Harris had 16 points each, and Cory Joseph added 15. The Pistons dropped to 11th in the conference, three games behind Miami, Chicago and Indiana with four games to play.

CUBS-CARDINALS PPD

Bad weather forecast prompts postponement of Cubs-Cards game

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The finale of the three-game, season-opening series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs has been postponed.

The Cardinals said Wednesday afternoon's game was pushed back a day with severe weather forecast expected into the evening.

The two teams will make up the game Thursday afternoon.

TIGERS-WHITE SOX PPD

Rain postpones Tigers at White Sox game to May

CHICAGO (AP) - Rain has forced the postponement of Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

The game will be made up on Friday, May 26 as part of a doubleheader.

Rain had also postponed Monday's season-opener for the two teams. A day later, Justin Verlander struck out 10 to match the most by a Detroit pitcher on opening day since Mickey Lolich in 1970, and the Tigers backed him with three home runs in a 6-3 victory.

PHILLIES-REDS

Finnegan retires 19 in a row, Reds beat Phillies 2-0

CINCINNATI (AP) - Brandon Finnegan allowed only one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season Wednesday night, sending the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Reds evened a series that concludes Thursday afternoon.

The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes because of storms. The middle innings were played through a steady rain that worked to the pitchers' favor.

Finnegan (1-0) allowed a walk in the first inning and Maikel Franco's single to center. He then retired 19 straight, fanning nine of them, and threw 88 pitches in all.

The Phillies got a pair of infield singles off Michael Lorenzen in the eighth. Raisel Iglesias gave up another infield single before completing the four-hitter for his first save. Philadelphia hit only four balls out of the infield.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.