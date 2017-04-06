Carolinas bracing for next round of severe weather

(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). An Atlanta Public Works crew got caught in the Peachtree Creek overflow onto the flooded Woodward Way as they were delivering Road Block equipment and had to be rescued by the Atlanta Fire Rescue's Swif...

(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). An Atlanta Public Works crew is caught in the Peachtree Creek overflow onto the flooded Woodward Way as they were delivering Road Block equipment and had to be rescued by the Atlanta Fire Rescue's Swift...

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Lightning runs through cloud over Blount Cultural Park in Montgomery, Ala., Wednesday, April 5, 2017, as a thunderstorm moves through southern Montgomery County. A powerful tornado toppled trees and dow...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Forecasters at the National Weather Service warned residents of the Carolinas to keep weather radios and cell phones handy as a second round of severe weather threatened to interrupt their sleep in the early hours Thursday.

The weather service said the devices would be needed to awaken people to the possibility of torrential rains and possible tornadoes expected to arrive overnight and last well after sunrise.

In advance of the storms, schools systems in central North Carolina announced delays to the start of classes to let the severe weather pass before students began their commute.

An initial round of storms across the Southeast produced one large tornado and reports of more than a half-dozen smaller twisters. Trees were toppled and power lines were brought down in Georgia, while heavy rains drenched areas of Alabama and South Carolina.

The severe weather outbreak was the second to hit the South in less than a week, but no deaths or significant injuries had been reported as of Wednesday evening. A round of storms on Sunday and Monday killed five people, including a Mississippi woman who desperately called 911 from a car that plunged into a rain-swollen creek.

Authorities in Johnston, South Carolina, a town of 2,300 that calls itself The Peach Capital of The World, reported a possible tornado there damaged about a dozen buildings. Crews couldn't immediately check nearby peach orchards but authorities said a hard freeze in late March had already caused severe damage.

Johnston Mayor Terrence Cullbreath said he opened a local armory as a shelter and that lights were out and many streets were blocked by fallen trees. Thousands had lost power across the three states Wednesday, with utilities struggling to keep up.

"We need power back," Cullbreath said by phone. "But there likely are more storms coming and they can't get the power back in bad weather."

In southwest Georgia, a powerful tornado that touched down at midday traveled some distance on the ground in rural Stewart County, National Weather Service Meteorologist Keith Stellman said. It left downed power lines and trees on roads, said Sandra James, a sheriff's office dispatcher.

A suspected tornado touched down in southeastern Alabama, before crossing into Georgia, forecasters said. All told, at least nine possible tornados had been reported across Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina as the day wore on.

In Alabama, the storm hit an area dotted with vacation and full-time homes around Lake Eufaula, damaging some homes and knocking down power lines and trees, said John Taylor with the Henry County Emergency Management Agency. Taylor also reported no deaths or injuries there.

