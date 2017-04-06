Roof damage reported in DC; possible tornado in Virginia

In Webster County, winds collapsed a warehouse building along Highway 520. In Stewart County, even more destruction to a group of houses right on a chicken farm, one house completely gone, and neighbors made their way out there to clear the debris before emergency crews could arrive.More >>
Alabama was battered by storms this week as severe weather damaged homes and businesses in different parts of the state. Confirmed tornadoes and other apparent twisters across the South this week claimed lives, and many of the victim lived in mobile homes.
Webster's Farmers business building was heavily damaged by the storms, with most of the roof caving in. Another storage building was also damaged.
The southeast Alabama town of Screamer was hit by a tornado of unconfirmed size Wednesday afternoon, causing heavy damage to multiple homes.
The storm that damaged a home south of Carbondale, Illinois on Wednesday evening, April 5 has been confirmed as an EF1 tornado.
Columbia Police were called to a sinkhole at the intersection of Assembly and Lady streets Wednesday night.
Americus was one of the areas hit hard by Wednesday's severe weather, with a reported tornado touching done.
Multiple homes have been destroyed in Henry County, Alabama during Wednesday's severe weather outbreak.
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media.
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.
Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the court
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to act
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be tolerated
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policies
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadway
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakers
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a success
