Service Service agent in trouble over alleged prostitute solicitation

The GOP governor’s emails included communications on terror attacks and security at the governor’s mansion. Pence used an AOL account.

Pence used private email account as governor, report says

If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.

An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

Several law enforcement sources say the agent was on Vice President Mike Pence's security detail. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - A secret service agent has been suspended from his job after reportedly meeting a prostitute.

Several law enforcement sources say the agent was on Vice President Mike Pence's security detail.

The sources say the agent was off-duty when he met the sex worker at a Maryland hotel last week.

According to one of the sources, the agent was arrested after the hotel manager became suspicious and called police.

The agent faces solicitation charges.

The secret service says it's "exploring the full range of disciplinary actions" against him.

In 2012, the Secret Service was embroiled in controversy after agents took agents to their rooms while on a business trip to Colombia ahead of President Obama's arrival there, the Washington Post reported.

The agency dismissed mine of the 12 agents involved.

