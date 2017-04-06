Gov. Christie halts Amtrak payments, calls for inspection

After being criticized for handling his relationship with the White House, Nunes is stepping away from the investigation at least temporarily.More >>
Some Democrats say they worry that Trump's plan will focus on trying to entice more private investment rather than providing more government money to repair, replace and expand the nation's transportation network.More >>
Glenn, who died in December at age 95, will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. President Donald Trump ordered flags at all federal sites to be flown at half-staff to honor Glenn.More >>
Several law enforcement sources say the agent was on Vice President Mike Pence's security detail.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape and includes billionaires and some blasts from the political past.More >>
Protestors gathered in several states around America and even in other countries following Donald Trump’s surprising victory as the President of the United States.More >>
People experienced a variety of emotions in reaction to Donald Trump becoming the president-elect.More >>
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump battle on Election Day for 270 electoral votes and a seat in the Oval Office.More >>
