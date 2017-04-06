600,000 inhalers recalled for defects

Inhalers have been recalled because the drug delivery system is defective. (Source: Ventolin.com)

(RNN) - GlaxoSmithKline is recalling nearly 600,000 prescription inhalers over defects, the FDA announced.

The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.

The manufacturer said the drug delivery system is defective.

The following products are being recalled:

lot number 6ZP9848, expiration date March 2018;

lot number 6ZP0003, 6ZP9944, expiration date of April 2018.

The FDA classifies the recall as Class II, which means use of the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Those with products under a recall notice should contact their healthcare professional, the FDA said, or return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

