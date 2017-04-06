Barracks ambush suspect returns to court after hitting head

(Mike Mullen/The Times-Tribune via AP). Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, front center, arrives for the first day of the trial of Eric Frein, an anti-government survivalist accused of killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second ...

(Mike Mullen/The Times-Tribune via AP). The legal defense team for Eric Frein, an anti-government survivalist accused of killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks, arrive for the first day of Frein's...

(Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Attorneys for Frein,...

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) - The trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper in a 2014 ambush at their barracks has resumed after the suspect was briefly hospitalized.

Eric Frein's parents said they were told he fell while brushing his teeth and hit his head.

Testimony resumed Thursday afternoon with Frein in the courtroom. A man told jurors he found the suspect's abandoned Jeep three days after the ambush. Frein had run the Jeep into a swamp shortly after the shooting and fled on foot. He remained on the loose for 48 days before his capture.

Frein faces a potential death sentence if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein's lawyer has said his client won't take the stand.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.