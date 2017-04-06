Suspect in fatal barracks ambush hospitalized; trial delayed

(Mike Mullen/The Times-Tribune via AP). Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, front center, arrives for the first day of the trial of Eric Frein, an anti-government survivalist accused of killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second ...

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) - An anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks has been hospitalized and his trial has been delayed.

Defense attorney Michael Weinstein tells The Associated Press he was informed that Eric Frein (freen) was taken to the hospital around 8 a.m. Thursday. He says he doesn't know the reason.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin told the AP that prosecutors and the defense are meeting with the judge Thursday morning.

Wednesday was the second day of trial for the 33-year-old Frein, who has pleaded not guilty.

Frein faces a potential death sentence if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. He was captured following a 48-day manhunt.

