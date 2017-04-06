New Civil Air Patrol Squadron in W. KY receives aircraft

The New Civil Air Patrol Squadron based at Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport has a new Cessna 172.

The Lakes Area Senior Squadron, Kentucky Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, serves McCracken, Ballard, Marshall, Graves, Calloway, and Lyon counties.

The new Cessna is one of 12 aircraft the Civil Air Patrol has across the Commonwealth. It's the first to be based in Western Kentucky in two decades.

“We are honored to have this plane assigned to our squadron, as we know it will only enhance the Civil Air Patrol’s missions in this end of the state,” said Squadron Commander Maj. Gregory Siener. “We are equally excited about the potential it holds for our cadets, pilots, and anyone who wants to be a part of CAP. And we are especially proud that it will enable us to provide law enforcement agencies in far Western Kentucky with an additional tool in their toolbox.”

The Civil Air Patrol operates as part of the U.S. Air Force's Total Force initiative.

