At least 1 top Republican in Congress really likes IRS head

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHERAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - IRS Commissioner John Koskinen is getting a warm welcome at the Capitol from a powerful Republican senator. The reception comes a day after House Republicans asked President Donald Trump to fire him.

Sen. Orrin Hatch told Koskinen Thursday that he appreciates his work and his service to the country. Unprompted at a Senate hearing, the Utah Republican said he has a good relationship with Koskinen.

A day earlier, 15 Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee accused Koskinen of misleading Congress. They said that under Koskinen, the IRS destroyed evidence when Congress was investigating the tax agency for inappropriately singling out conservative groups for extra scrutiny.

Koskinen was appointed in the aftermath of the scandal. His five-year term ends in November.

