Fantastic Four: Another UK Wildcat declares for NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK sophomore Isaiah Briscoe on Thursday before the fourth Wildcat in four days to declare for the NBA Draft.

Like teammates De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, and unlike Bam Adebayo, Briscoe will sign with an agent, meaning his UK days are over. Adebayo can choose to return to Lexington if he doesn't like his draft projections.

Briscoe helped lead Kentucky to back-to-back SEC regular-season and tournament championships the last two seasons. In a release issued Thursday, he thanked Big Blue Nation and his coaches.

"BBN, thank you to the greatest fans in the entire world," Briscoe said. "Thank you to Coach Cal, Coach KP (Kenny Payne), Coach Tony (Barbee), Coach JJ (Joel Justus), Coach Robes (John Robic), and (strength and conditioning coach) Rob (Harris). You helped me develop my game on the court and helped me grow as a man off the court."

Added UK coach John Calipari: "Isaiah is a winner. Physically and mentally he’s a pit bull with skills with the ball. We averaged nearly 30 wins a season over the last two years and Isaiah played a big part in all of them. Isaiah defends, he rebounds and he creates shots for others. I am so proud of his improvement over his time here and am looking forward to seeing his continued growth at the next level."

Briscoe started 69 of the 70 games he played in and averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his two-year college career.

He's coming out in a deep year for guards, including his teammates Fox and Monk, who are both projected to be picked among the top 10.

