TARC expanding service for Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With an estimated 10,000 passengers expected to take TARC into downtown for Thunder Over Louisville festivities later this month, the agency is increasing service and designating five post-event boarding areas.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and know their route number and stop locations. Yellow signs with route information will be posted on board all TARC buses, designated bus stops and shelters in the coming days.

People traveling on TARC from southern Indiana are cautioned that buses on cross-river routes #71-Jeffersonville, Louisville, New Albany and #72-Clarksville will not make return trips to Indiana after the fireworks due to the closure of the Clark Memorial Bridge for Thunder. Those two routes also will be detoured (see below) during the closure of the bridge lead up to and following the event.

Post-event boarding in downtown Louisville will be restricted to five locations, all within blocks of the waterfront. Buses will operate until 11 p.m. at those locations (see list below). Due to traffic, buses have limited access on downtown streets after the event. The boarding locations are designed to keep buses out of heavy traffic as much as possible and to get people home as quickly as possible, according to a TARC news release.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the air show and fireworks, more buses will be added on routes serving downtown, improving the frequency of bus arrive times at stops and adding capacity. However, as the event draws closer, downtown routes may be delayed due to police barricades and heavy pedestrian traffic.

Regular TARC fares will apply. A one-way fare is $1.75 or 80 cents for passengers over the age of 65, riders with disabilities and those age 6 to 17. A TARC ID is required for reduced fare. Children under the age of five ride free.

Detours - Routes #71 - New Albany, Louisville Jeffersonville and #72 - Clarksville

The Clark Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic Thurs., Apr. 20, 9:30 a.m. – midnight; Fri., Apr. 21 and Sat., Apr. 22, all day; Sun., Apr. 23, midnight to 2 p.m.



Note: I-65 bridges (Lincoln and Kennedy) are expected to close at approximately 8 p.m. on Sat., April 22. After which, Routes #71 and #72 will no longer provide service to Louisville. However, service will continue for customers on the Indiana side.

When the bridge is closed, buses will use the following detour:

Routes #71 eastbound and #72 northbound: From Liberty, I-65 N to Court Ave. exit, right on Court to regular route.

Route #71 westbound: From Court Ave. right on Spring St., left on 10th St., I-65 S to Jefferson Street exit and regular route.

Route # 72 southbound: From Spring St., left on Court Ave, left on Wall St., left on 8th St., right on Spring St., left on 10th St., to I-65 S, Jefferson St. exit to regular route.

Post-Thunder boarding

Locations listed and on the map below are the only downtown boarding options:

Eastbound Routes

Boarding on Market, near Floyd

#15 - Market Street (to La Grange Road)

#19 - Muhammad Ali (to Oxmoor and Lyndon)

#31 – Middletown

Boarding on Liberty, near Floyd

#17 - Bardstown Road (to Fern Creek and Sebree)

#21 – Chestnut (to Bashford Avenue)

#23 – Broadway (to Jeffersontown and Breckenridge Plaza)

#40 – Taylorsville Road

#25 – Oak-Westport Crosstown

Westbound Routes

Boarding on Main west of 9th

#15 - Market Street (to Shawnee Park)

#18 – Preston (to Valley Station)

#19 - Muhammad Ali (to Park Duvall and Rockford Lane)

#21 – Chestnut (to Shawnee Park)

#23 – Broadway (to Shawnee Park)

#43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to 32nd & Portland Loop)

Southbound Routes

Boarding on 6th near Chestnut

#4 - Fourth Street (to Iroquois Park and Southland Park)

#6 - Sixth Street (via Central to Auburndale)

#63 - Crums Lane (to West Pages Lane)

Boarding on 1st at Muhammad Ali

#2 - Second Street (to Airport and UPS)

#18 – Preston (to Okolona – Outer Loop Plaza)

#43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to Fern Creek)

