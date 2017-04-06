Police looking for suspect who broke into Henderson restaurant - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police looking for suspect who broke into Henderson restaurant

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Police are looking for the person who broke into a Henderson restaurant and stole money.

Officers say someone knocked a hole into the back of Cancun Restaurant on South Green Street.

It happened Wednesday morning. 

Police say the suspect took hundreds of dollars from the register after prying it open.

If you have any information, call Henderson police.

