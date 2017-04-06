Frozen sweet peas recalled over listeria concerns

No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. (Source: Aldi)

BATAVIA, IL (RNN) - Aldi voluntarily recalled Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas in cooperation with Lakeside Foods, Inc. amid concerns that the products may be contaminated with listeria, the FDA announced.

No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

The frozen sweet peas were packaged in 16 oz. bags with a UPC code 041498164294, a best-by date of August 2018 and the following packaging codes:

DC17038PLAB6176,

DC27038PLAB6176,

DC27038BNAF7286,

DC37038BNAF7286,

DC47038PLAC6216,

DC57038PLAC6216.

Those with the affected products may return them to the stores for a refund.

For more information about this recall, contact Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time.

