Amtrak: Weakened wooden railroad tie caused derailment

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New Jersey Transit commuters wait for track numbers to be posted on departure screens, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Hoboken Terminal in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). A woman sits in the waiting room of the Hoboken Terminal as commuters rush past to catch trains at the Hoboken Terminal, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New Y...

(Chuck Gomez/Amtrak via AP). In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 photo provided by Amtrak, workers repair rails inside New York's Penn Station. Amtrak says it hopes to restore full service to New York's Penn Station by Friday, four days after a second der...

NEW YORK (AP) - Amtrak's CEO says that a train derailment in New York that has caused major delays for commuters at the nation's busiest rail hub was caused when a track split after the train went over a weakened wooden railroad tie.

Speaking Thursday, Wick Moorman says that full service will be restored at New York's Penn Station by Friday morning. He says workers are finishing repairs that followed two derailments within two weeks.

Moorman says that the condition of the ties was noted during a previous inspection, but it was determined that it wasn't in danger of imminent failure.

Moorman says an Amtrak train derailed at Penn Station in March because the track was misaligned.

Rail service has been cut back since Monday morning's derailment took out eight of 21 tracks maintained by Amtrak.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.