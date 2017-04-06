Inmate forms 2 political action committees from behind bars

CHICAGO (AP) - An Illinois man sentenced to 10 years in prison for bilking an acquaintance out of $93,000 has started two political action committees from behind bars.
The Center for Public Integrity reported (http://bit.ly/2nJqhDB ) that Angelo Pesce (PEY'-shee) is a convicted felon and cannot vote, but there's nothing stopping him from creating the fundraising entities.
Papers filed last week with the Federal Election Commission identify the 51-year-old Pesce as the PACs' treasurer and agent and list his mailing address as the Taylorville Correctional Center in central Illinois.
The filings don't explain who or what will benefit from the donations, but the name of one urges impeachment of an unnamed target referenced with an expletive and the other appears to support pedophiles.
Federal law doesn't ban felons from soliciting money via PACs.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
