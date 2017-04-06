Jackson Co. man charged with murdering girlfriend's son

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Jackson County man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend's son.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to a home in the 8000 block of County Road 400 South about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. Law enforcement officers found the victim, Dustin L. Robbins, 35, outside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour where he died.

The suspect, Darrell Edward Stanton, 56, was located inside the home and arrested.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the home of Stanton's girlfriend. An altercation occurred when Stanton arrived at the home and found Robbins and Robbins' wife inside, the release said. Stanton allegedly approached the Robbinses with a shotgun and threatened them before a struggle that led to Dustin Robbins' death.

Stanton appeared to have been injured during the altercation. His head is bandanged in his mugshot.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he awaits his first court appearance.

