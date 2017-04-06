13-year-old girl reported missing in Bowling Green

Lillian Gibson was last seen Wednesday morning. (Source: KSP)

Kentucky State Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lillian Gibson was last seen in the Plum Springs community between 3 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Gibson is 5'5" with long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and gray UK hoodie with black, white and gray leggings.

Anyone with information about Gibson's whereabouts is asked to call KSP at 270-782-2010.

