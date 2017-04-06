Missing 13-year-old from Bowling Green found safe

Lillian Gibson was last seen Wednesday morning. (Source: KSP)

Kentucky State Police say a teenager who went missing has been found safe.

Lillian Gibson was last seen in the Plum Springs community between 3 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, KSP issued a news release saying Gibson had been found. No further details were released.

