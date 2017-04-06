Woman pleads over girls 'gifted' to suspected predator

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman accused of "gifting" her young daughters to a man who considered them wives has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
Prosecutors say 43-year-old Savilla Stoltzfus and her husband got financial help from suspected predator Lee Kaplan.
Authorities found 11 girls, ages 6 to 18, living with Kaplan when they arrested him in suburban Philadelphia in June. They believe six were sexually assaulted.
One girl had two children with Kaplan after moving in at age 14.
Savilla Stoltzfus awaits sentencing after her plea Thursday in Bucks County. Her husband, Daniel Stoltzfus, and Kaplan are set for trial in May.
Authorities say Savilla Stoltzfus also lived with Kaplan for several years and was considered one of his wives.
They say the couple thought Kaplan was helping them "transition from the Amish lifestyle."
