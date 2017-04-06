Officer indicted on battery, official misconduct charges to appear in court in May

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A 21-year police veteran facing allegations of battery and official misconduct was expected in court Thursday, but the Floyd County Prosecutor said New Albany Police Corporal John Hall did a teleconference instead.

Hall was suspended without pay following a state police investigation and a grand jury indictment stemming from an October 7, 2016 pursuit and arrest.

The indictment relates to the arrest of 32-year-old Jereme Koch. Koch is accused of stealing a shopping cart full of groceries from a New Albany Kroger. Police said Koch drove away from officers and was finally stopped on Interstate 64 near the 122 mile marker when a trooper put down stop sticks to deflate his tires. Court documents said Koch hit three police vehicles.



An officer writing the police report heard Koch say, "I give up. You all got me," but the officer also said Koch resisted again and a stun gun had to be used on him.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey wouldn't say who made the allegations of battery and misconduct against Hall.



Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said the teleconference was a request made by Hall’s attorney because Hall currently is in Indianapolis. On Thursday, Henderson scheduled another pre-trial conference for May 11 at 9 a.m. If the case isn't settled before then, Henderson said both sides will schedule a trial date.

